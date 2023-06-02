House fire that killed Baldwin County man started in kitchen

Chief Victor Young says due to smoke, water, and roof damage, the home is a total loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A meal on the stove turned into a fire that killed a Milledgeville man.

The family of Joseph Dixon says he was cooking at his home of at least 30 years when a fire broke out in the kitchen. Now, all that remains is damage and the sadness of the family who loved him.

"God said He will never leave us nor forsake us, so we're just standing on His word. This is a tragedy," his brother Herbert Dixon said.



Dixon's brother says the 75-year-old man was a husband, father, grandfather, and one of 15 siblings.



"He was a big brother of mine whom I loved and cherished. He taught me a lot and he was a 'jack of all trades,'" he continued.

Dixon lived at his Minor Road home with his wife, who had left to run an errand before the fire.

Chief Victor Young with Baldwin County Fire & Rescue says when crews arrived at the home a little before 9 p.m. on Saturday, they saw more smoke than flames. Then, they went inside.



"Upon searching the home, they found Mr. Dixon in the back room, I think in his bedroom area, probably in a closet, from what I'm hearing," Chief Young said.

Though it only took Baldwin County Fire and Rescue three minutes to respond to the home, the fire burned through the roof. While they’re still investigating, they suspect it was started because Dixon was cooking and possibly fell asleep.

"It’s heartbreaking to me, to our community, and we just -- everyone pray for the family at this time of loss, and we're just going to rally together as one big family," he said.

Dixon's body was sent to the GBI for an autopsy.