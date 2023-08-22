Houston Health Department closes for expansion renovations

From Aug. 23 through Aug. 25, the health department is closed for construction renovations. The newly expanded offices open Aug. 28, according to the nurse manager.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to be one of Georgia's fastest-growing counties, its growing population is creating a need for more accommodating spaces.

As a result, the county's health department is expanding, but it needs a few days to renovate.

From Wednesday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 25, the Houston Health Department is closed for construction renovations. The newly expanded offices open Monday, Aug. 28, according to nurse manager Christina Sikes.

"The good thing about growing is you need more space!" the nurse said.

After Sikes moved to Houston County as a 5-year-old, she studied at Georgia Southern University for two years before entering nursing school at Georgia College & State University.

She is proud to be a product of her county.

"That is why it is such a joy, is to be able to give back service," she said.

From her seeing her county rapidly grow to her office now following suit, she's excited for the expansion of the health department.

"We started dreaming of a new space 20 years ago, so this is really exciting to see this take place," Sikes said.

The building expanding the east end of its site on 98 Cohen Walker Drive.

According to the health department, all dental, mental wellness and clinical services will move next door. It also includes a sliding door in the expanded waiting area for community courses, like CPR training and cooking classes.

The health department also said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for more efficient and effective operations, which is why the department is adding a three-lane drive-thru for some medical services.

Medical assistant Rachel Branch knows how important accessibility is for the public good.

"When people don't have the time, or they forget, or they don't wanna be bothered, they can just come in really quick, whatever the test may be, something that's really quick and rapid, and they can move along with their day while getting results in the end," she said.

Branch and her daughter, Amour, are one of the newest additions to Houston County. The new Warner Robins residents came all the way from Texas just this week.

"Look at it, it's gorgeous!" she said. "It's beautiful here."

"The county is growing at a very rapid rate, so our task is to meet the public health needs of the county," Nurse Sikes said. "As the county and the constituents of the county bring us new things they need n desire to maintain their health, then our job is to build those clinics to meet those needs."

While the building is under construction for the week, the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) department will temporarily move to 106 Olympia Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093, until further notice.

If you have any questions, you can call 478-218-2000.