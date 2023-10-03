Houston County man barricaded himself in home after deputies responded to family violence call

The man is facing charges for aggravated assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BYRON, Ga. — A Houston County man barricaded himself in his home after deputies responded to a family violence call on Sunday, according to a press release.

When deputies arrived at 105 Hanover Drive in Byron, they found 65-year-old Richard Earl Thomas, barricaded inside.

The press release says Thomas was inside with multiple firearms and refused to comply with multiple requests from deputies to come out and speak with them.

The Houston County Sheriff's Response Team also responded to the scene.

After several hours, Thomas voluntarily left his home and spoke with deputies, the release says.

Thomas was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Houston County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.