'It breaks our hearts': Houston County nonprofit animal shelter crowded, seeking donations

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County has dogs, cats, and even a guinea pig.

The society's director Dee Allison says they’re full year-round, but during the springtime, it gets even more crowded.

"In the springtime, love was in the air during the winter months, and so the results of the kittens and the puppies and it’s just astronomical,” Allison said.

The shelter is a haven for displaced pets that have been abandoned or surrendered.

With all the new intakes, they’re almost at capacity.

"We have to turn people down. It has been a constant situation with me saying 'no' lately to some of the animal control. It breaks our hearts, but when I don’t have anywhere to put them and we don’t have the volunteer staff to come in here to clean up, then we can’t do what we can’t do,” she continued.

To take care of all the paws in the place, they’re asking for your help in getting supplies.

Of course, they need food, but they also are asking for items like paper towels, laundry detergent, and trash bags.

"Everything that we get in here is through donations. We don't have a utility situation where this great company says, 'Here, let me drop a bundle on you every month to get along,'" the director said.

If you’re unable to donate or volunteer to help keep things afloat, Allison says pet owners can help in another way -- spaying and neutering.

"With the females, one, you’re not having babies; two, they can get mammary tumors and cancer and it stops the process of males helping out making more babies. Three, it keeps them from roaming and jumping fences," she said.