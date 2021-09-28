Houston County officials meet at ribbon cutting for new government building

It houses the Board of Elections, University of Georgia Extension Agent Office, and more.

PERRY, Ga. — Houston County employees now have a new building to call home. On Wednesday, county officials and employees gathered on Kings Chapel Road in Perry to open the new county government building.

County commission chairman Tommy Stalnaker says he’s happy the local governments could work together on the project.

“I'm extremely excited, I'm excited. In my remarks in there I said the relationship between the local governments and the success we've had throughout this county is because local governments work together. This is another example of that,” said Stalnaker.

Stalnaker also thanks the taxpayers in Houston County for making the vision possible.