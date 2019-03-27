MACON, Ga. — A Milledgeville teenager and John Milledge Academy football player is still recovering at Navicent Health in Macon nearly two weeks after a car accident.

Willie Scott III was on State Route 22 when he said he fell asleep at the wheel. A Georgia State Patrol reports says he hit a water tower before he hit a tree. His truck was wrecked.

"I don't remember leaving, so about 7 or 8 miles down the road when I finally know where I'm at, I hit a tree," Scott III said.

When his father, William Scott Junior, arrived to the scene, he thought he may be dead because all he could see were blue lights. Then, he got the news from a first responder that the scene was gruesome.

"One of the firemen walked up to me and said, 'Dad, you don't want to see this,' and now I know he's dead," Scott Jr.

The pair locked eyes on the scene while firefighters tried to break Scott III out of the vehicle. Scott Jr. called out to his son, affectionately calling him, "Skip."

Scott III said he wanted his dad to have a clear message.

"I remember seeing my dad, and I remember my first words from me to him was, 'I love you.' I wanted my last words to always be remember, 'I love you,'" Scott III said.

Scott III was air evacuated to Medical Center, Navicent Health. There, he learned he had two broken legs and injuries to his pelvis, hip, and wrist. He said it will take 12 to 16 weeks to recover. He said he wants to still be prepared to play football in the fall after signing with Livingstone College in North Carolina last fall.

"I feel like everything from here, because I'm going to get better, it's just a minor setback for a major -- I mean, major -- comeback," Scott III said.

His father and his football coach, J.T. Wall, hope the young football player learns that there is more to life than just the game.

"Out of all of this, I hope that he learns that, you know, life is precious," Scott Jr. said. "You better take every moment as if it's your last."

"It brings life to reality. You know, football is important, but it teaches that life lessons that we can draw from today, that Willie is able to draw from right now," Wall said.

Scott III said he'll use the experience and the blessing from God as an opportunity to grow stronger and better than he was before.

"My next step, my next level has to be outstanding -- I mean, God-worthy," Scott III said.

This week, his classmates at JMA will be paying to dress out of uniform. Wall said the proceeds will go to Scott III's medical bills.

The family also started a GoFundMe page to go towards medical expenses.



