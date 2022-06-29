Do's and Don'ts: what to know about the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert

Everything you need to know about attending, planning, and packing for the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Fourth of July weekend will be filled with fun, food, and festivities, one of which being the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration.

The celebration is a large part of the Warner Robins community, and the 39th Annual Event is happening on Saturday, July 2 at the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

It will last from 5p.m. to 11p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. while live DJ entertainment is provided.

No tickets are required, and the event is family friendly and open to all.

There will be a free concert, starring bands Con Funk Shun, Atlanta Rhythm Section, and special guest Company of Crows.

After the sun goes down, the concert will be followed by the Robins Financial Union Fireworks Extravaganza.

Before you enter the venue, there are a couple of things you need to know about bags and items allowed in the gates.

Prohibited items:

drones

fireworks

glass bottles/containers

alcoholic beverages

rolling or hard-sided coolers

pets (except for service animals)

outside food and open drinks

large umbrellas (beach type)

portable canopies/tents

any type of firearm/weapon (includes pepper spray, gun, knife, taser, etc.)

Allowed items:

lawn chairs

diaper bags

collapsible wagons

small umbrellas

small soft-sided coolers

sealed drinks

baby formula

medicine/insulin, etc.

All people are subject to search, and all items will be searched.

The event staff has also provided a list of places to park your car while attending the event.

Make sure you leave your car locked while away, and remove anything inside that is heat sensitive.

Be careful not to leave anything you need behind, because it may be a bit of a walk back to your car.

Here is a list of approved parking areas:

Union Grove Baptist Church -field area

C.B. Watson school -handicap only

Warner Robins High school - pick-up & drop-off

Pearl Stephens School Area

Rumble Academy

Sacred Heart Church Complex

Middle GA State University

Robins Financial Credit Union

Commercial Circle Area

City of WR Municipal Complex

A map of these lots as well as the Stadium lot can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WarnerRobinsIndependenceDayConcert.

Like many Fourth of July celebrations, the night will be ended by a fireworks show, put on by Robins Financial Union.

The Fireworks Extravaganza will be loud and bright, and if you have young children or babies, earplugs or headphones are encouraged to protect their ears.

Attendees of the event should be prepared for a safe and and fun celebration that the whole family can enjoy.

If you have questions, you can learn more about this event at https://www.visitwarnerrobins.org/.