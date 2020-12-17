Christmas is just over one week away. Health experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical experts urge people to stay home and celebrate virtually

Devetta Hardy and her mother Patricia Kendricks are having a virtual Jingle Pajama Jam with 30 family members in and out of state.

"We can still enjoy each other, we still play our games, we can still eat our food together today, and just getting in our pajamas and having a good time, and it's better to be safe than to be at these large gatherings," said Hardy.

Leitra Maxwell lives only six houses down from her parents Troy and Lee Ann Young, but they've still decided to celebrate virtually.

"On the same side of the street. We can walk there, we walk by there every morning on our walks," said Lee Ann.

"Even though my parents live so close, I really do miss them. Like, it's not the same waving at them from the end of the driveway," said Leitra.

The Youngs say they'll stop in the driveway to spread holiday cheer on Christmas and they'll order food and eat as a family via Zoom. Logan Maxwell, 10, says she hopes to get back on the normal routine next year.

"I feel like definitely next year, it will kind of like, get situated. And people are going to start doing more stuff, like we used to," said Logan.