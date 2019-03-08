MACON, Ga. — A Macon mother and her seven kids are trying to pick up the pieces after flames went up in their home. Vontricsa Kelly says her family spent days looking for a place to lay their head at night.

Kelly says her family was out of town when the fire happened.

"The whole ceiling is black," said Kelly.

Kelly and her family called the house on New Clinton Road their home for the past four months.

"I was devastated. I have seven kids and everything is smoked up. It smells of burnt chicken all throughout the house," said Kelly.

Kelly says she'll have to replace most of her children's belongings because everything in the home is covered in ash.

"The house is unlivable, just to breathe in that smell," said Kelly.

Kelly called the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and other agencies for help. She says her family didn't have a clean bed, clothes, or a safe home to live in.

She says Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia was able to put her family in a hotel temporarily. Even though her home doesn't look the same, Kelly says she has to stay strong for her kids.

"For me to show weakness means that, well, I don't want to worry or stress them, so I just got in my little corner and I prayed and I cried," said Kelly.

Her kids are between 3 years old and 16 years old.

"God is going to work it out. I know he is. He's going to work it out. It's just a major setback," said Kelly.

Kelly says she's trying to figure out her next steps. For now, her family will stay in the hotel for about a week. She says a caseworker with the crisis agency bought her family food for the week and will check in with them on Monday.

