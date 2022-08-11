Jones County announces it will have metal detectors at all entrances for football games

In addition to metal detectors no outside food, drinks or bookbags are allowed inside according to a post from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — If you are heading out to a Jones County football game this season, you will have to go through the new metal detectors to enter the stadium, according to a post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office.

This comes after a shooting at a Jones County and Baldwin basketball game in December after a fight broke out.

The gym was evacuated, and they found a single shot was fired during a fight between people from the two schools. Multiple were charged, including a Jones County High School student.

In addition to metal detectors at all entrances, no outside food, drinks or bookbags are allowed inside. In addition, purses, diaper bags and other bags will be searched.

The Sheriff's Officer encourages fans to bring only what they need to games, use clear bags when possible to make getting inside easier and arrive early due to the new policies and procedures.

The Greyhounds return to the gridiron for a scrimmage game against Buford this Friday.