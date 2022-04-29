Jones County man charged with killing his wife

Investigators say the call originally came in as a suicide, but they felt something wasn't right.

GRAY, Ga. — A Jones County man is now charged with his wife’s murder last month. According to a news release, it was initially called in as a suicide on Holloman Road.

When deputies got to the home, they found Shyanne Schroeder dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman’s husband, Troy Scarborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say they felt something wasn’t right about her death, so investigators continued reviewing evidence as Scarborough was in custody.

Ultimately, they found Schroeder’s manner of death wasn’t a suicide, but was a homicide.

Scarborough is now charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime.

Sheriff Butch Reece thanked deputies for their work and the FBI for their assistance in the investigation. Scarborough is being held without bond.