MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a car accident in Macon Friday morning.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the accident only involved one car.

A husband and wife were driving near I-16 and Ocmulgee East Boulevard around 6 a.m. when they wrecked.

The husband died at the scene. The wife was transported to the trauma center at Atrium Health Navicent and is in critical condition, according to Jones.

Right now they are still trying to track down their family.