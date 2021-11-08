Junior Journalists are back to tell you what they've been up to

13WMAZ JJ's are back at it, and they've been busy!

MACON, Ga. — As we all know, many things that were put on hold during the pandemic are making a comeback -- that includes our Junior Journalist program.

We had to pause reporting in March of 2020, but our team of nine middle and now high schoolers are back.

Junior Journalist Jada Watts shows us what her fellow JJ's have been up to.

"As I start my 8th grade year here at Feagin Mill Middle School, I'm definitely excited about being back in school with my friends. But like a lot of kids, I also have a lot going on after school," Watts said.

After school, she participates in acting and boxing classes.

"In acting, I write my own scripts and watch my ideas come to life. Boxing class is a great form of exercise and a good stress-reliever," she said.

Her fellow Junior Journalists will also be busy this year.

Joshua Ratchford Jr. continues to produce videos for his YouTube channel and record music.

Brooklyn Williams and Kamryn Stephens will both be cheering for their schools this year.

Jackson Eubanks is excited about band and chorus.

Eli Rutherford says he plans to play as many sports as he can at the Academy for Classical Education.

Sophia Boling is going to learn sign language.

Lanie Wright is very excited to continue Future Farmers of America.

After winning a "Shark tank" competition for kids, Jacob Bailey is planning to start his own business, called Bailey's Bakery.

Feagin Mill Middle School Principal Mark Sams knows the importance of being involved in extracurricular activities.

"It's just a great way to get to know people, and not only at our school but combine with kids at other schools and network across the state, and this is something that they can carry with them through their high school career," Sams said.

That sounds very exciting!