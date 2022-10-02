Jury acquits man of murder in 2019 Baldwin County fatal shooting

William Weaver was accused of murder in the Sept. 2019 shooting death of Jody Raley.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Baldwin County jury returned a not guilty verdict Thursday afternoon in weeklong murder trial. William Weaver was accused of murder in the Sept. 2019 shooting death of Jody Raley.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says Jody Raley and his wife Amanda were arguing in Sept. 2019 when she called her ex-husband, William, to come pick up his son.

When William Weaver got to the home, the two men then got into an argument that ended with Weaver shooting Raley once.

Deputies got to the scene and found the 37-year-old with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He died an hour later at Navicent Baldwin hospital.

The jury arrived at its decision within two hours of deliberations. Family members of Jody Raley say they are devastated by the outcome.

District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale says it was a tough case going in and the state will respect the jury’s decision.