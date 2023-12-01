'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries. Cofield says that's what happened to her after she visited the Applebee’s on Riverside Drive in Macon. She says she's a regular there, but the service she received Wednesday was unusual.

She says after she and her grandson waited at least 30 minutes to be served she complained to the manager. Then, she says the server returned to the table.



"Started cussing me and saying that, 'I know you told my manager, you complained to my manager that I wasn't doing my job,' which she wasn’t,” the woman recalled.



She says that's when a trip for an "all-you-can-eat" dinner with her grandson turned into a brawl.



"She grabbed my Coke and threw it on me and I grabbed my water, threw it on her. She jumped on top of me, started hitting me, had her knee in my shoulder,” she said.



Cofield says after what felt like forever, Applebee's staff finally came to her rescue, but management, she says, did nothing.



"They just didn't even care if I was even OK or anything, and that's what's really got me, because you're a manager, you should care about your customers, but they didn't,” she explained.



Now, the woman is hoping no one else has to have a similar experience.



"I would like to have her fired, I would like to press charges because this is not customer service and the way that the managers handled everything was bullcrap," she said.