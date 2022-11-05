Keith Moon takes over as new police chief in Dublin

Moon has served as the interim chief since Tim Chatman's retirement in May.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A new police chief has been appointed in Dublin, according to a release from the city.

They announced on Monday that Keith Moon would serve as the new police chief, but he was actually appointed last Thursday after serving as the interim chief since Tim Chatman's retirement in May.

Moon has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years, starting out at the Telfair County Sheriff's Office in January 1993. After five years, Moon took over as the sergeant over road patrol before joining the Dublin Police Department in February 1998.

In 2008, Moon moved to the Criminal Investigations Division to assist detectives in computer crime and digital forensics, where he was promoted to lieutenant in 2014.

“I’ve been very pleased with the work that has been done by Keith in the Police Department since he took over as acting chief last December. It is obvious that he is the person for this job permanently," Dublin City Manager, Josh Powell said. "He has the respect and support of his employees and the leaders and members of our partner agencies in law enforcement. Keith’s focus has been on nothing but serving and protecting our community. I’m excited for what the future holds for the department and our community as Keith continues in this capacity.”

When he isn't working Moon is typically hiking, spending time with his family and woodworking. Moon said his favorite part of the job is working in the community and alongside other officers in the Dublin Police Department.