Lane change coming to I-16 eastbound towards Spring Street

One more lane is being added to the I-16 eastbound 1A Spring Street exit.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be finishing up construction over the the bridge and by the 1A Spring Street exit on I-16 eastbound.

Gina Snider with GDOT says you will notice a difference if you're coming from Warner Robins from Macon I-17 North to 1-16 Eastbound.

"The changes coming from Sunday evening into Monday evening is we're going to be opening another lane," said Snider

This change is part of the I-16/I-75 interchange improvement project. The megaproject cost about $500 million and it's supposed to be finished by 2030.

Snider says this will allow the work crew to start working on the bridge.

"From I-16 eastbound and then, when the second lane is open on the ramp, this will alleviate traffic from all this time -- the two years it's been closed," Snider.

Drivers coming from I-75 south will not be able to exit I-16 at Spring Street.

Snider is appreciative of the public's patience and says there will be work crews to help drivers know about the new lane adjustment.