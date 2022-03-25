Lane change coming to I-16 eastbound towards Spring Street

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be finishing up construction over the the bridge and by the 1A Spring Street exit on I-16 eastbound.
Gina Snider with GDOT says you will notice a difference if you're coming from Warner Robins from Macon I-17 North to 1-16 Eastbound.
"The changes coming from Sunday evening into Monday evening is we're going to be opening another lane," said Snider
This change is part of the I-16/I-75 interchange improvement project. The megaproject cost about $500 million and it's supposed to be finished by 2030.
Snider says this will allow the work crew to start working on the bridge.
"From I-16 eastbound and then, when the second lane is open on the ramp, this will alleviate traffic from all this time -- the two years it's been closed," Snider.
Drivers coming from I-75 south will not be able to exit I-16 at Spring Street.
Snider is appreciative of the public's patience and says there will be work crews to help drivers know about the new lane adjustment.
GDOT says to expect some delays and reduce speed while traveling through the work zones.