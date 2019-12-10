LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, an accident is blocking all lanes of traffic on 1-16 East.

The accident, involving one car and one truck, happened Saturday morning in Laurens County.

All lanes of I-16 East are blocked as of now and are expected to clear around 11 a.m.

All cars are being directed through a nearby rest stop to avoid the wreck.

