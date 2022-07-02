Laurens County 5th graders receive books from Central Georgia Rotary clubs

The book 'Gifted Hands' was written by Dr. Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County fifth graders received the gift of reading Monday as rotary clubs donated books to them all over the county, including at Dublin's Irish Gifted Academy.

Three rotary clubs in Dublin have sponsored the program for its second year. They say fifth grade is where students start to understand the rewards of self-discipline and achieving goals, no matter the circumstances.

Aatmiya Shah was one of 4,000 students who received the book. She says she appreciates reading a book about someone who relates to her.

"Getting this book from someone who felt just like that but for for most of their school life actually gives me more hope -- that if I have bad days I can just remember this book or read this book," she said.

Students who got a book can write a one-page report to their teacher. A winner from each classroom will receive a $50 gift card.