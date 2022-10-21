'Leaving me with a total of $49': Macon Kroger employees claim checks are late and not in full

If you find yourself in this situation, what are your protections? John Newbill with the U.S. Department of Labor says you can file a claim against your employer.

MACON, Ga. — No money, more problems?

Several Hartley Bridge Road Kroger employers say they have been paid late for weeks, and when the money comes, it doesn't come in full.

"It all started October the 6th, that's the first day my check was late, and it all just went downhill from there," Joshua Hulsey explained.

The next week, the Kroger employee says he was paid late again. This time, he was missing a majority of his money.



"Next week, I had taken a vacation week and they did not pay me for my vacation time. They had to pay me out of the cash register at customer service, two days late, with a money order," he recalled.



Three weeks after the first check was late, Hulsey says nothing has changed.

As a part time employee, he usually sees almost $300 a week, but his most recent check was a reality check.

"This week, they shorted me two days off my paycheck, leaving me with a total of $49 to last for this entire week until next Wednesday," he said.



He says he's not the only one shorted -- at least 10 employees are having the same experience. The reason for the late payments? He says the grocery chain told him there's a glitch in a new HR system.



"They acknowledge it's bad and they're working on it. It’s so bad that this week, they stopped payroll advances, which is why they can’t pay me," Hulsey explained.



If you find yourself in this situation, what are your protections?

John Newbill with the U.S. Department of Labor says you can file a claim against your employer.



"If someone feels as though they're not being paid that way or correctly, or their hours are wrong, or something along those lines then they can reach out to one of our offices,” he said.



"Either take the software offline until they can get it right, put back the old system, or reinstate payroll advances for those who are struggling to get through this that are caught up in the glitch,” Hulsey said about options.