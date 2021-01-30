The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they've found 14 people dead in their homes within the past two weeks. Several had died alone.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they've found 14 people dead in their homes within the past two weeks. Several had died alone and weren't found for days.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says that now is the time to check on your loved ones.

At the Elaine Lucas Senior Center, employees are making sure to check up on their senior members.

For those seniors who may not have help, Coroner Jones urges people to constantly check in with their loved ones.

"14 people deceased, and out of these 14 people, some of these people have been deceased for awhile -- like 3 or 4 days," Jones said.

Jones says due to the pandemic, people aren't checking up on senior citizens as much as before.

"It's sad for someone to lay in the house that long," Jones lamented.

He says he believes one of the reasons they're finding seniors dead in their homes is because they're isolating themselves to avoid catching COVID-19.

Jones continued, "Sometimes due to COVID, people want to be safe, and they should because COVID is dangerous, but you're not going to your health care provider, so therefore, you're not being treated."

Cedrick Newton is a driver for Meals on Wheels, a program that makes sure senior citizens are fed and healthy. Newton says once the pandemic began, he thought about the health of the seniors he delivers to.

"I still get worried about them because we usually get to talk to them and discuss things, like if they're feeling bad, we can get in touch with somebody and let them know they're sick, so they usually get a chance to talk to somebody. Now, they don't," Newton said.

Newton says he's still able to see some of those senior citizens, but he's lost contact with most, which is why both Newton and Jones believe it's important for family members and friends to remember to reach out to the elderly and check on their health.

Newton said, "Let them know that you still love them, that you still care about them. Even though we can't come and interact as much, just come by and talk to them on the phone and let them see you in the car or in the yard."

Jones urges, "Check on your neighbors, check on your friends, and check on your family."

Andrea Lee with the Elaine Lucas Senior Center adds that at a time like this, it's important for family members to take on certain roles and responsibilities such sa knowing their loved ones' day-to-day schedule and noticing mental, physical, and emotional changes.