Lizella man known as 'Carrot Top' and another man indicted in teen's murder from 2017

MACON, Ga. — Two Macon men now face felony murder charges in a 2017 fatal shooting.

The shooting happened when 16-year-old Chase Gillis went to a Lizella home for a gun swap, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Once inside, they said Gillis allegedly pointed his own gun at then 19-year-old Logan Nettles. A third person, David Billingsly, then shot Gillis in the head with an AR-15, investigators said.

Gillis died at the home. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office said it appeared to be self-defense but the recent indictment said the two men were trying to rob Gillis.

We were unable to reach the District Attorney’s Office for additional details.

Nettles was sentenced to five years in federal prison on a gun charge in March of this year.