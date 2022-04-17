Sibling intentionally sets Loganville house fire that kills 10-year-old girl, police say

It happened off Beaver Road in Loganville.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: The death of a 10-year-old girl in a Loganville house fire is now being investigated as a homicide, the Gwinnett County Police Department said. According to police, the fire was intentionally set by a sibling of the deceased.

ORIGINAL: A 10-year-old girl died in an early morning fire on Sunday in Loganville, authorities said. A 15-year-old who they suspected to be inside was found safe hours later at a separate location.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to a home along the 4400 block of Beaver Road.

Gwinnett fire spokesman Lt. Justin Wilson said there was one adult inside and four kids at the time of the fire, Wilson said. Two cats also died and two dogs got out alive.

"Efforts continued for the next couple hours to sift through debris to locate the 15-year-old male that was believed to be inside, Wilson said. "Around 9 a.m., the 15-year-old was located away from the scene and appeared to be okay."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the single-story home is considered to be a total loss. According to a family member, smoke alarms are installed in the home, but they did not activate.

"I can't even begin to imagine. It's very difficult to go through this," an emotional Wilson said.