Louisiana man wanted in 2020 homicide arrested in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department arrested a Louisiana man wanted for obstruction to justice in connection to a homicide on Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post by the department, Kevin Watson was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. with the help of the U.S. Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Watson had a warrant out of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. He is a suspect in the shooting death of 23-year-old Malik Hall that happened on July 29, 2020 in Metairie, Louisiana, according to the New Orleans Advocate. Hall was gunned down in a parking lot.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office identified 32-year-old Dora Pineda, of Metairie, as a person of interest in the case. Pineda was located and spoke with investigators and was not arrested, according to the Advocate.
Watson was taken to the Houston County jail, awaiting extradition.