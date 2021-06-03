Louisiana man wanted in 2020 homicide arrested in Warner Robins

Kevin Watson is a suspect in a homicide that happened in 2020 in Louisiana.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department arrested a Louisiana man wanted for obstruction to justice in connection to a homicide on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Kevin Watson was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. with the help of the U.S. Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Watson had a warrant out of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. He is a suspect in the shooting death of 23-year-old Malik Hall that happened on July 29, 2020 in Metairie, Louisiana, according to the New Orleans Advocate. Hall was gunned down in a parking lot.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office identified 32-year-old Dora Pineda, of Metairie, as a person of interest in the case. Pineda was located and spoke with investigators and was not arrested, according to the Advocate.