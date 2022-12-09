Macon bar's alcohol license suspended after security guard's shooting death

The Rodeo Bar and Grill were served with the letter on Tuesday by Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

MACON, Ga. — Owners of the Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon were served a shutdown letter, suspending its alcohol license following the shooting death of a security guard on Saturday.

47-year-old Jermaine Stewart was shot on Saturday while working as a security guard at the Rodeo Bar and Grill. Stewart died on Sunday afternoon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Stewart’s death prompted county leaders to step in and take action against Rodeo Bar and Grill. An initial letter was served on Saturday because the security cameras were not in compliance with Macon-Bibb County Ordinances.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it reviewed previous calls to the location and found at least 13 incidents since January of this year, including three aggravated assaults, five entering autos and two criminal trespassing.

This does not include the six aggravated assaults and one murder from over the weekend at Rodeo Bar and Grill at 4053 Pio Nono Avenue.

The investigation led Sheriff David Davis to order a suspension of the bar’s alcohol license for up to 90 days and will be referred to the Macon-Bibb County Commission for additional action.

This is not the first time Davis has stepped in following a shooting death at a Macon business.

In October 2021, the Thirsty Turtle in downtown Macon was given the choice of surrendering its license or having it revoked following a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in the summer of 2021.

In June of this year, Mayor Lester Miller authorized the county to file a complaint to abate public nuisance against Friends Food Mart on Houston Avenue. Then, a temporary restraining order hearing was held, which shut down the store after three homicides in a month at the store.

13WMAZ will continue to follow this story as additional information is made available.