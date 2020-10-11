Macon Beer Company dethrones Ocmulgee Brewpub in Macon Burger Week 2020

Macon Beer Company's creation for this year's Macon Burger Week took the top spot

MACON, Ga. — Macon Beer Company Taproom & Kitchen is the new winner of Macon Burger Week, dethroning two-time winner Ocmulgee Brewpub.

After Macon’s beefiest week of the year, the Macon Beer Company came out on top with its Second Street Heat Burger – a double stacked angus burger with poblano white cheddar and pimento cheese, bacon, jalapeño and onion Pale Ale jam all between an everything bagel brioche bun.

Taylor Evans with the Georgia Beef Board and Valerie Bradley with Visit Macon made the announcement during a Tuesday morning press conference.

“Everybody ate some delicious burgers and food at all of our local restaurants,” Bradley said.

Miramar Raw Bar and Tapas came in at fifth place, Cashman’s Pub in fourth, Bearfoot Tavern placed third, and Ocmulgee Brewpub took second place.

“I wanted to do something that kind of hit all the touch points on the tongue,” Macon Beer Company partner Michael Dean said.

This is the restaurant’s first year participating in Macon Burger Week.

“It was a long week, it was trying, but in the end it was great to see everyone come together,” Dean said.

Dean says the Second Street staple sold nearly 2,000 burgers last week.

“It was wonderful to see new faces that had not been in the building before,” he said.

Dean says the team at Macon Beer Company was working up to 15 hours a day throughout burger week.

“I think that this thing is much bigger than a hamburger and that’s what I tried to portray to my staff as well as the guests that come in here every day,” Dean said.

He thanked his staff for their hard work and the community for their support during the press conference.

“My mission is to create an environment where our guests can come in, as well as my employees can come in, to a place that’s safe to a place you can relax, you can enjoy each other’s time, as friends as family, as community,” Dean said.

Dean says he’s working on creating a new menu that’s set to come out next week, and folks can expect to see Second Street Heat on it.