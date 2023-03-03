Two dead after fire at north Macon apartment complex

A mother and her teen daughter died in a fire at The Element Complex on Riverside Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Fire crews were called to The Element apartment complex off of Riverside Drive in north Macon early Friday morning.

The fire started sometime after midnight at the complex at 3896 Riverside Drive.

Deputy Bibb County Coroner Ronnie Miley says a 17 year old girl did not make it out. He pronounced Shaterriko Booze dead at 3:10 a.m. Friday morning.

Miley says her mom, 50 year old Vallera Booze died later at Macon trauma center.

A 13 WMAZ reporter saw at least five fire trucks working to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to other units.