Macon-Bibb County's ShotSpotter system to go live next week

Mayor Lester Miller and Sheriff David Davis say the system will help deputies get to shooting scenes faster and fast-track investigations.

MACON, Ga. — Soon, Macon-Bibb County's nearly $2 million gunshot detection system will be put to the test. Crews are hard at work setting up ShotSpotter sensors.

This comes after commissioners unanimously approved American Rescue Plan money for the new tech back in September 2021. But now, some commissioners have spoken publicly, saying they're not 100 percent confident in the system.

The county says ShotSpotter should be up and running by next Thursday, Feb. 24.

"That's the date we set to get everything as far as the sensors, equipment, and training in place," Captain George Meadows with Bibb County Sheriff's Office told Macon-Bibb County commissioners on Tuesday. "So when we actually start using it, it may vary a little bit."

Most of these gunshot-detection sensors are installed on public, government buildings. Only 15 percent are on private property.

"It does have some benefit to us, to tell us where it's happening, to help us to gather evidence, and when you have someone who's been shot, and the ShotSpotter tells us of that shooting, and we respond, and we find someone and we're able to save someone's life. That could save us a murder statistic," Sheriff David Davis told 13WMAZ in January.

Captain Meadows with the sheriff's office updated county commissioners Tuesday, saying there are sensors set up at churches, fire stations, businesses and the Macon Mall.

People 13WMAZ spoke with at the mall Friday say something needs to be done to address gun violence in Macon.

"Do you feel safe in Macon?" 13WMAZ asked.

"No, no," said Eric Watford. "Too much violence."

"That's what happens when I go to parties. Someone shooting," said Breon Jones.

"Everyone wants to see it changed," Watford said.

But is ShotSpotter the answer?

"I really hope it works because we have to think of our lives and others as well," said Derrick Ray.

"Do I think it's going to change anything? No. It could be a waste of money," Jones said.

Watford says he sees the advantages of the new tech.

"So they can respond faster. They can be out here," Watford said.

Ray hopes it will target specific areas he thinks are affected most by gun violence.

"Mainly south Macon... and in certain parts of Bloomfield," Ray told 13WMAZ.

Now, in terms of where the other sensors are, we don't know. The county says they won't release where for security reasons.

However, Mayor Lester Miller and Sheriff David Davis says that they are in high crime areas and it's all based on data.

Crews are also setting up sensors at Bibb Board of Education buildings.