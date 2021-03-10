Macon-Bibb wants to hear from architects, engineers on amphitheater project

Last month, Miller announced that they plan to build a 10,000-seat venue next to the mall, making it the state’s second largest amphitheater.

MACON, Ga. — The county is moving one step closer to revitalizing the Macon Mall area and building a new amphitheater.

Mayor Lester Miller says the county plans to issue a request for qualifications early this week.

They want to hear from architects and engineers on designs for the new amphitheater.

Last month, Miller announced that they plan to build a 10,000-seat venue next to the mall, making it the state’s second largest amphitheater.

Miller says the county’s plan for the Macon Mall includes adding new businesses, county offices, space for Central Georgia Technical College and Middle Georgia State University, and possibly workspace for the film industry.

So far, they have NOT selected a contractor or drawn up plans for the amphitheater.