MACON, Ga. — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 5:30 p.m. Houston Avenue near Charlotte Street, a 25-year-old man rode his bike into traffic without giving the right-of-way when he was hit by a Nissan Altima driven by a 32-year-old woman. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.