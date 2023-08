The boil water advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. on Monday.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Macon County Schools are closed on Monday after a boil water advisory was issued for Oglethorpe according to the Montezuma Police Department in a post on Facebook.

They say Monday will be a Professional Learning Day for faculty and staff.

They say students should be able to return to school on Tuesday.

