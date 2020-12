According to Captain Kelvin Watson with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, firefighters have determined that no one is inside of the home.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a fire at a house on Boulevard off Clinton Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.