MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after "multiple" men robbed a food mart Tuesday morning.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened at Mike's Food Mart on Zebulon Road around 5:16 a.m.

The release said "multiple" men went into the store and overpowered the clerk. Once they took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes from behind the counter, they fled on foot.

The release said no one was injured, and there's no further descriptions of the suspects at the moment.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

