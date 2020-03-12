The testing is free to everyone and results will be confidential.

MACON, Ga. — On Friday, people from around Central Georgia will have an opportunity to get tested for HIV at a mobile clinic located at the Tubman Museum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Reach to Impact Executive Director DeMarcus Beckham says this is an opportunity to know your status and be educated.

"We want to educate our great community. Oftentimes, we don't get sexual education in our school or at home, so bring people out, come out to this event, and we're happy to walk you through that," Beckham said.