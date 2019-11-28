MACON, Ga. — Nearly two months of preparation will come to an end Friday as this year’s downtown Macon Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza begins.

This year’s light display promises to be more interactive than ever, according to the man behind the magic, Bryan Nichols.

Nichols started stringing trees with lights on Oct. 1 and says kids will be able to walk up, push buttons, and make trees change colors. He also says there will be singing Christmas trees with faces.

RELATED: Preparations underway for Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza

The month-long free light show will also use projectors and synchronize live with a Macon Pops orchestra performance.

The Friday, Nov. 29, opening night starts at 6 p.m. and includes a live concert by the Macon Pops that goes until 7:30 p.m.

Then, every night from Saturday, Nov. 30 to Jan. 3, the lights will stay on from 6-10 p.m.

There are also a few events downtown throughout the Christmas season that give you and your family a chance to see the lights and do a few seasonal activities.

Macon Christmas Parade on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. The free event circles Cherry and Mulberry Streets.

Selfies with Santa Claus on Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-15, and Dec. 20-22. Live reindeer will accompany Santa on Dec. 21 only. Carriage rides will also be available on those weekends for an additional fee.

First Friday will be under the lights on Poplar Street on Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. NewTown Macon will have s’mores and they’re asking for people to bring new or lightly used winter clothing for those in need.

Christmas in Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2-6 p.m. There will be a free holiday festival and a Macon Makers Market on First Street.

The light show is presented by Northway Church, in addition to the Knight Foundation, the Peyton Anderson Foundation, and a Downtown Challenge grant.

RELATED: Here's when your favorite Christmas specials will be airing on 13WMAZ