Macon man charged after shooting during custody exchange at north Macon apartment

He reportedly got angry when he saw that his child's mother had another man in the car, and he started shooting

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is now facing charges after shooting another man during a custody exchange.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at The Landings apartments on North Ingle Place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

It was reported to deputies that 26-year-old Jeremy Warren and 25-year-old Ashley Williams went to Sterling Holmes Jr.’s apartment so Williams could pick up her child from Holmes.

As they were exchanging custody, Holmes reportedly got angry Warren was in the car with her and he began shooting at him.

Warren was taken to the hospital for his injuries and no one else was injured in the shooting.

Holmes was arrested at the scene, interviewed, and then taken to the Bibb County jail where he was charged with aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.

Warren is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.