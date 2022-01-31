Macon man charged with murder after shooting on Pansy Avenue

The victim was at a gathering on Pansy Ave. when he was hit by gunfire.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail without bond after he allegedly shot and killed another man at a gathering earlier this month.

According to a news release, investigators arrested 39-year-old Adam Lamar on Thursday for receipt, possession of transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $8,800.

It wasn’t until Monday that investigators also secured a murder warrant, for which he’s now being held without bond.

That murder charge is connected to the Jan. 22 death of Kena Marshall on Pansy Avenue.

It was reported to deputies that Marshall was hit by gunfire while at a gathering on that street, and he later died at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent from his injuries.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.