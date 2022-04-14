Macon man indicted in fatal Lake Tobesofkee boat crash

The indictment says the man was drinking and boating when he caused a crash that killed a 22-year-old.

MACON, Ga. — The man accused of killing a 22-year-old in a July boating accident on Lake Tobesofkee has been indicted on charges of vehicular homicide and boating under the influence.

The indictment, returned Wednesday, says 57-year-old Eric Head was drinking while driving his Fountain Cabin Motorboat when he crashed into a pontoon boat fatally injuring one of its occupants.

He’s facing a total of six charges overall: two counts of vehicular homicide (one because he was allegedly under the influence and the other because he’s accused of operating the boat in ‘reckless disregard’ for safety), two counts of serious injury by vehicle for the damage he’s accused of doing to a woman’s shoulder in the crash, operating a vessel under the influence, and reckless operation of a vessel.

Two other men – Stephen Harper and Nathan Hodgson -- are also indicted on charges of hindering apprehension and making false statements.

The indictment says they both lied to investigators about Head’s location and denied he left the scene of the accident.

CASE HISTORY

Game wardens say they were called to Sandy Beach Park around 3:40 a.m. July 24 for a boating accident. A cigarette boat with two people on-board crashed into a pontoon boat with seven people on-board.

Two of the seven people on the pontoon boat were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with skull fractures and one of them died, 22-year-old William Childs.

Childs was the assistant manager at Fish N Pig, a waterfront restaurant on the lake.