Macon Mayhem partners with Daybreak to collect donations for center

After the first Mayhem goal, fans got to throw their donations onto the ice, including socks, washcloths, and t-shirts.

MACON, Ga. — Folks at the Macon Mayhem game on Sunday had the opportunity to donate some much needed items to Daybreak center.

The requested items included canned goods, small toiletries, and cold medicine.

Lisa Roberts, a season ticket holder, says she's teaching her son the importance of helping others.

"Anytime there's donation sites we usually do that. Just so that he knows that there are other people that are less fortunate, and we all need to help each other," she said.