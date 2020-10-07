Cliffard Whitby held a news conference saying his opponent Lester Miller is refusing to do debates and forums.

MACON, Ga. — Thursday, Macon Mayoral candidate Cliffard Whitby held a news conference saying his opponent, Lester Miller, is refusing to do debates and forums.

Whitby also talked about crime, coronavirus, and moving ahead with the August 11th runoff election.

When it comes to crime, Whitby says Lester Miller's approach calling for more policing is not going to work.

Miller responded saying his priority is still hiring more deputies and community conversation. He also said he welcomes a debate with Whitby.

"We haven't avoided any debates, we haven't refused to attend any debates, and we've actually done four to five debates already between the two of us, one in which he didn't show up for, so the time is short on this. We do have crunched schedules between the two us," Miller said.

"Why would he avoid forums where there can be an honest exchange of ideas, and views on the issues facing Macon? Instead, he has chosen to trade in whisper campaigns," Whitby said.

Around noon Thursday, 13WMAZ and our partners at Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism invited Miller and Whitby to participate in an August debate. Miller accepted the invitation about 20 minutes later. Whitby has also confirmed that will take part.

That debate is scheduled to happen the week before the August 11th runoff.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.