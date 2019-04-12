MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday, 13WMAZ is joining radio stations across Central Georgia to raise money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health.

The children's hospital is the only dedicated children's hospital between Atlanta, Georgia and Gainesville, Florida.

It's a non-profit, so they don’t turn any child away regardless of a family’s ability to pay. The hospital expects the number of patients they see to grow with their new facility.

RELATED: Navicent Health holds annual 'Night of Lights' event

MORE: Get an exclusive look inside the new Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital

100% of funds donated through Cares for Kids will go directly towards the hospital's programs, services, and equipment. There's a few ways to donate.

DONATE BY PHONE

Call (478)-633-6000 or test 4KIDS to 51555.

DONATE ONLINE

You can make a donation of $15, $25, $100, $180, or write in a custom amount online at https://www.navicenthealth.org/radiothon.

THANK YOU

Thank you for your participation!

All day Wednesday, be sure to watch 13WMAZ as we air special stories highlighting the children you'll be helping when you donate.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.