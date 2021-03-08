Macon nurse helps develop statewide vaping education lesson plans

A new state law requires schools to include education on the dangers of vaping

MACON, Ga. — This year, a new state law requires schools to include education on the dangers of vaping.

A nurse in Macon spent the last several months putting together those lesson plans for kids around the state.

Nurse practitioner Elisha Plaxico started dissecting the dangers of teen vaping as part of a project for her doctorate degree earlier this year.

"I felt like I could collaborate with the C.H.A.M.P.S. program in the state of Georgia," she said.

That stands for Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety program run by the Georgia Sheriffs' Association. Deputies go into classrooms throughout the state teaching kids about the dangers of drugs, alcohol, and other topics.

A new state law this year also requires students to learn about the effects of vaping.

"They believe that the vapes and the juices are not harmful," said Plaxico.

She says e-cigarettes contain a variety of chemicals and some have close to 40x the amount of nicotine as one cigarette.

As a healthcare provider at Piedmont Macon North Hospital and a mom herself, Plaxico says she just wants kids to know the facts.

"I want to make a difference and let them know that there are a lot of bad things out there, but if you have knowledge and you're educated, you can make the right decision," she said.

Her goal is preventing more people from ending up in the emergency room or worse.

"Vaping...we're seeing more of it, but I see it every day with smoking," she said. "COPD, chronic lung disease, emphysema, bronchitis, and those are side effects of vaping."

She says the side effects can even sideline students' dreams.

"Especially if they're hoping for a scholarship or they're really into an activity and they know it can affect them in that way, that kind of hits home to them," she said.

While she hopes her work will catch kids' attention, Plaxico says the education should go beyond the classroom and into their homes too.

Plaxico just briefed the Georgia Sheriffs' Association on her lesson plans and after getting feedback, she will finalize everything to get it ready for schools this fall.