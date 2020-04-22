MACON, Ga. — For high school seniors who aren't getting the memories of prom or graduation this year, 2 Macon photographers are giving back with a click of the camera.

Jeremy Coleman is a local photographer in Macon who owns his own photography business. After learning that school was canceled for high school and college students, he thought of a way to give them memories of a lifetime.

Coleman decided to give free photography sessions to the Class of 2020. He also had other photographers reach out to help.

"It made me sick to my stomach when I seen how many people were disappointed about the fact they weren't able to experience graduation in the way that they were supposed to," said Jeremy Coleman.

Photographer Benjamin Reid says he was also driven to help because he understood how students felt not being able to experience this special moment.

"My son just graduated last year, so I have to put myself in their shoes and imagine myself if I'm not able to take my pictures," said Reid.

"We've got a lot of happiness -- that's the reaction that we wanted to get. We don't expect anything out of it, we just wanted to give back to them because that's what they deserve," said Coleman.

"I've already had a lot of other senior opportunities taken away from me, so for me to be able to take my senior pictures today made me feel much better, and I'm very thankful for this opportunity," said student Ja'Dasia Ford.

Coleman and Reid say they knew had to do something to help students during this difficult time, and they plan to continue offering these sessions for them until June.

If you would like to reach Coleman and Reid, you can go to his Facebook page.

