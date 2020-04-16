WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Due to social distancing, local businesses across Central Georgia are finding new ways to service their community.

With in-person art classes cancelled indefinitely, Lush Art of Warner Robins decided to bring their painting classes right to your computer screen.

The art studio now holds regular art classes over Zoom.

"It's just nice to see them," says owner Cara Heard. "A lot of our customers come often and so the become friends and family... it's kind of getting the band back together."

While it has been a challenge to convert classes online, Heard says it's worth it to re-connect with Lush Art students.

"I've had to learn everything to try to become the tech person now," says Heard. "The results have been really good and their work has been really good."

In addition to online classes, Lush Art also provided art kits to keep customers occupied while they shelter in place.

Lush Art's virtual classes have also allowed Heard to catch up with art students she hadn't seen in years.

Blair’s Watercolor Wednesday Lush Art instructor Blair is doing a Timelapse today. So let’s call it Watercolor Way Fast Wednesday! Posted by Lush Art of Warner Robins on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

"The thing about being in a military town is that people shuffle in and out," says Heard. "With Zoom, there's been several people that have moved away that have been able to join us again."

At the end of the day, Heard wants to give customers a way to destress amidst COVID-19.

"They'll be able to turn off that part of the brain that is just thinking, thinking, thinking about all the issues that are happening and kick-start the creative part," says Heard.

For more information about upcoming classes and art kit pick-ups, take a look at their Facebook page.

