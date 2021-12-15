Macon teen in critical condition after man shot her at home

The shooting took place on the 4700 block of High Oak Drive, around 1:30 P.M, leaving Tyashia Lundy in critical but stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — A 17-year old was shot in her home Tuesday afternoon. One neighbor says they never expected something like this, to happen so close to home.

The shooting took place on the 4700 block of High Oak Drive, around 1:30 P.M, leaving Tyashia Lundy in critical but stable condition.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says, a man, fired shots into a home Tuesday afternoon, and hit 17-year-old Lundy.

That afternoon, Bobby Mack came home to shocking news.

"Sad and unexpected," Mack said. "Unknown reason, unknown cause, it's surprising. It's a fairly quiet neighborhood, you don't expect anything like that to happen here."

The man who fired the shots has not yet been identified.

"It's sad man, it's sad. We've had a lot of this lately in Macon. It's a shame, and really speaks a lot towards the cultural issues that we have," LJ Malone said.

Lj Malone is the founder of Macon Peace, a program geared towards reducing violence in the community.

Malone says, he's seen the gun violence go up a lot throughout the years.

"We really got to get back to respecting one another, especially our women. That's the foundation of any culture. We need more women and more men to come together and solve these problems," Malone said.

He says, it's time for people to connect more.

"Come to these communities, knock on doors, shake some hands. If you see some young guys at the store, stop and talk to them. See what they need and how you can help them," Malone said.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.