Macon Transit Authority offering free COVID-19 testing

People can get tested for free at Terminal Station in downtown Macon this month

MACON, Ga. — If you need to get tested, the Macon Transit Authority is offering it for free for two days this month.

On Thursday Dec. 17 and Monday Dec. 21, the transit authority will offer walk up or drive through testing at the terminal station in downtown Macon.

You'll need to bring ID and an insurance card if you have one.

Appointments can be made at freecovidtesting.us or by calling 888-411-1390.