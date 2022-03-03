Macon Water Authority chair candidate Desmond Brown files for bankruptcy

Macon Water Authority Chairman candidate Desmond Brown says he has about $78,000 in assets but owes more than $273,000 to creditors.

MACON, Ga. — A candidate who wants to chair an organization with nearly $64 million in operating revenues filed for personal bankruptcy.

According to a federal court filing from Thursday, Macon Water Authority Chairman candidate Desmond Brown says he has about $78,000 in assets but owes more than $273,000 to creditors.

He blames business expenses for most of his debt.

Earlier this month the Water Authority Board said Brown, who was a member at the time, must step down from his regular seat by rule since he announced plans to run for the chairmanship.

He was already under investigation by the board on suspicions he filed for reimbursement from the authority on a repair job for a client without disclosing that his company did the work.