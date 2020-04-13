MACON, Ga. — A 25-year-old Macon woman is being held without bond and a Bibb County inmate is facing additional charges after a letter was intercepted.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested 25-year-old Shatiareni Lowder and charged 25-year-old Robreon Lee after a drug investigation.

It was reported that mail intended for Lee was intercepted by jail personnel, and it was found that the letter was soaked with spice, or K2/synthetic marijuana.

The letter was noticed by jail staff when they found two pieces of paper were heavier than they were supposed to be.

The news release says an investigation shows that Lee had arranged with Lowder to handle the profits and maintain communication with people involved in mailing the letters to the jail.

Lee was already in jail on a charge of aggravated assault. He is now facing additional charges of conspiracy to violate the Georgia control substance act, conspiracy to furnish prohibited items to inmates without consent of warden, and use of communications facilities involving illegal narcotics.

Lowder was arrested on warrants for conspiracy to violate the Georgia control substance act, conspiracy to furnish prohibited items to inmates without consent of warden, and use of communications facilities involving illegal narcotics.

Both are being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information about the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

