EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says the flooding mostly affected county parks

MACON, Ga. — EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says Macon-Bibb County was lucky in comparison to other counties in the area. He says it was mainly parks that saw the worst flooding in the county.

Over at Carolyn Crayton Park, water is still standing, including at Luther Williams Field where Thursday morning, Macon Bacon staff made the most of it, pulling out the kayak and a floaty.

"We're thinking about offering some other types of reservations here, like, you know, you could have a boat ramp reservation, bring it out, have dinner on your kayak at Luther Williams Field," said Brandon Raphael, the Macon Bacon Team President, jokingly.

Raphael says they measured around two feet of water this morning. The flood waters are beginning to drain out but still the dugout and parts of the out field are still flooded.

At Amerson River Park, parts of the park are blocked off due to flooding.

"You can see already parts of the parking lot, the boat intake that are starting to be underwater," Hawkins said.

Hawkins says the county is keeping a close eye on the rising elevation of the Ocmulgee River.

"Even though the rain is gone, the whole region got a lot of rain and everything drains into the Ocmulgee River," Hawkins said.

Thursday evening, the river is in the minor flood stage. Throughout the weekend, it's expected to rise. Hawkins says it's expected to peak sometime Sunday afternoon. With that, the county's parks and beautification are monitoring the area. Hawkins says expect to see more parts of the park closed off over the next few days.

"If it's roped off, if it's caution taped off, if there are barricades up, barrels up, do not go past there. Do not go in there. It's for your safety," Hawkins said.

The latest update from the National Weather Service at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday says the river level is above 21 feet, still in the minor flood stage.

Just to compare how fast the river is rising, at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, the National Weather Service says it was at around 10 feet.