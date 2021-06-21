Several cars hit by gunfire in shooting on Macon's Ingleside Avenue

Three cars were hit by gunfire -- one was parked across the street from the scene and had a woman's grandchildren sitting inside.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after several people were nearly shot while in their cars last Thursday.

According to an incident report, it happened at the Marathon Gas Station on Ingleside Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

It was reported to deputies that two men were sitting in their Chevy Suburban when they heard shots being fired. A bullet went through the window causing glass from a shattered window to hit one of them in the face, while another bullet went into the passenger seat.

The two men told deputies that they saw a black car driving toward Rogers Avenue before the shooting, and that nothing happened before the gunfire started.

Surveillance footage from the gas station showed the driver of a black car go into the convenience store and make a purchase. The report says the footage doesn't show the driver interacting with the two men in the Suburban.

Two other vehicles were hit by the gunfire. One woman told deputies she was driving by the gas station when a bullet hit her car.

Another woman said a bullet hit her rear driver’s side door while it was parked across the street at State Farm with her grandchildren inside.

No one was injured during the shooting. It's still under investigation.